Utica Police Investigate Threat At North Utica Walmart

Utica Police were called to the Walmart in North Utica on Thursday afternoon after someone made a threat to the store and its patrons over their customer service line.

Officers responded to the store and conducted a security sweep.

Police say no suspicious individuals were found and nothing seemed amiss.

An investigation found that the number the call originated from is not in active service and likely originate from outside the area.

The investigation is continuing and Utica Police will maintain a presence at the Walmart for the foreseeable future.