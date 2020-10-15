Utica Police Investigating Car Crash Associated With Shooting

Utica Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident connected to a shooting in the city.

Police say units were dispatched to the intersection of St. Anthony Street and Bleecker Wednesday at around 6:30 p.m. regarding a motor vehicle accident between a truck and a sedan.

Officials say while en route to the scene police learned a shooting may have taken place as an individual in one of the vehicles claimed to have been shot prior to fleeing the scene.

According to police, when units arrived on scene calls were received that the victim suffering the gunshot wound was at an address on Tilden Avenue and the incident actually took place on the 500 block of St. Anthony Street.

After a preliminary investigation police say they were able to determine that following the sedan being shot at on St. Anthony Street, the vehicle fled toward Bleecker Street where it entered an intersection, striking the pickup truck.

Police say two men fled the scene on foot towards Tilden where they were all located. The shooting victim was transported to St. Elizabeth’s for non-life threatening injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. National Grid was on the scene working to repair a severed utility pole. A fire hydrant was also knocked from the ground as a result of the accident.

Utica Police are asking anyone with information they contact the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 223-3510 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.