Utica Police Investigating Dudley Avenue Shooting
Utica Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Wednesday night on the 1500 block of Dudley Avenue.
Officers found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
He was taken to the hospital, where it was learned he had falsely identified himself to responding officers.
Police says the man and witnesses who were at the scene are not cooperating with investigators.
They say it's possible that the injury was self-inflicted.
The victim is a current New York State Parolee.