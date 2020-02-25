Utica Police Investigating Report Of Suspicious Vehicle

Utica Police are investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle and person in the area of Oneida and Prospect Streets at around 8:15 Monday morning.

Police say a juvenile was reportedly waiting for his school bus when a man pulled up in a white van and asked the juvenile to come with him.

They say when the child declined, the man exited the van and approached him.

The juvenile eventually ran away and hid until the man left the area.

Police say there have been no similar incidents of this nature reported at this time and no witnesses to the incident have been located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the UPD at (315) 223-3516.