Keeler Show Notes for Monday, February 24th, 2020
Monday, February 24th, 2020
6 AM Hour
- As a peace deal looms, how is the Taliban/Afghanistan violence reduction going? Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning with a report.
- Bernie was the big winner at the Nevada caucuses and Tonya J. Powers (FNR) breaks down all the numbers.
7 AM Hour
- The Utica Youth Common Council has returned. Stephanie Heiland is the advisor for it and she tells us what it's all about.
8 AM Hour
- Coach Matt Langel is the Head Men's Basketball Coach at Colgate University. His team just won the Patriot League title over the weekend for the 2nd year in a row. Now, he's hoping for a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
- Celeste Friend is one of the freshman members of the Utica Common Council and she's on this morning to talk about a town hall she has tonight and what's going on in her district.
- Gary Heenan recaps the red hot finish to the Utica College Men's Pioneers hockey team regular season. They now are eyeing a trip deep into the post-season.