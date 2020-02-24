Keeler Show Notes for Monday, February 24th, 2020

Monday, February 24th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- As a peace deal looms, how is the Taliban/Afghanistan violence reduction going? Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning with a report.

- Bernie was the big winner at the Nevada caucuses and Tonya J. Powers (FNR) breaks down all the numbers.

7 AM Hour

- The Utica Youth Common Council has returned. Stephanie Heiland is the advisor for it and she tells us what it's all about.

8 AM Hour

- Coach Matt Langel is the Head Men's Basketball Coach at Colgate University. His team just won the Patriot League title over the weekend for the 2nd year in a row. Now, he's hoping for a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

- Celeste Friend is one of the freshman members of the Utica Common Council and she's on this morning to talk about a town hall she has tonight and what's going on in her district.

- Gary Heenan recaps the red hot finish to the Utica College Men's Pioneers hockey team regular season. They now are eyeing a trip deep into the post-season.