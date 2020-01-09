Utica Police Investigating Roberts Street Shooting

The Utica Police Department is continuing to investigate a Wednesday night shooting on the 700 block of Roberts Street.

Police say units were dispatched to the scene at around 8:30 p.m. and discovered a man who had been struck in the leg by gunfire.

Police say 21-year old Daryun Prescod of Utica told them he was seated in his vehicle when he heard gunshots and then noticed he was hit.

He was transported to a local hospital by Utica Fire and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3510.