Utica Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident

Utica Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened just before 3:00 Friday afternoon

Police say a man who had been shot once in the lower leg was found on the 1000 block of Dudley Avenue.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the incident took place near South Street and Dudley Avenue and the man fled to a residence down the block after being struck.

They say a white four door sedan was involved in the shooting

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the UPD at (315) 223-3510