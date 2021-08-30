Utica Police Make An Arrest In Vehicular Assault

A Utica woman is facing charged after allegedly hitting another woman with her vehicle.

The incident happened at around 3:15 on Sunday afternoon.

Utica Police say the victim had just left a convenience store where she had engaged in a verbal altercation over an alleged theft.

Police say victim began waking along the 1500 block of Seymour Avenue when she saw a vehicle coming toward her.

They say she was struck once by the vehicle and fell to the ground.

Authorities say the driver, 46-year old Sanela Dizdarevic, exited her car and hit the victim several times before fleeing the scene.

Dizdarevic was arrested and charged with assault.

The victim was treated at the hospital for a broken leg and other injuries.

The injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police say other charges may be possible in addition to the assault charge.

