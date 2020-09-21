Utica Police Make Arrest In Shots Fired Incident

Utica Police have made an arrest in a shots fired incident that happened Friday night at the intersection of James and West Streets.

Police say several shots had been fired during an altercation, but no one was struck by gunfire.

Seven spent shell casings were found at the scene.

Officers were able to identify a suspect and 27-year old Brandon Silvagnoli of Utica was located on Saturday on the 1600 block of Miller Street and taken into custody.

Silvagnoli is charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.