Utica Police Officers Recognized For Their Bravery
A Utica man was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot his entire family.
Utica Police were called to the 600 block of Rutger Street early Monday morning where the located 30-year old Matthew Masse of Utica.
A foot chase ensued trough backyards and officers were able to take Masse into custody without incident.
Police say they recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with hollow point rounds.
Masse is facing the following charges:
*Criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree,
*Criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree,
*Criminal possession of a firearm,
*Menacing in the second degree, and
*Endangering the welfare of a child.
UPD Chief Mark Williams is recognizing the bravery of officers Sado Korman and Kyle Fee for potentially saving the lives of the family members while risking their own.
Williams says they are a true credit to our police department and we are proud of their actions.
