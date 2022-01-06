Utica Police Release Top Ten Most Wanted List

The Utica Police Department has released its Top Ten Most Wanted List for 2022.

The ten fugitives are wanted for charges including criminal contempt, assault, grand larceny and burglary.

Here are the Top Ten Most Wanted.

Diemtri Silvagnoli is wanted for Criminal Contempt. Silvagnoli is Hispanic and was born on 4/3/96. He’s six-foot tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Raneshia Howard is wanted for Assault. Howard is Black and was born on 8/18/97. She’s 5-foot-4 inches tall.

Raheem Prince is wanted for Criminal Contempt. Prince is Black and was born on 12/21/81. He's 5-foot-8 inches tall and 198 pounds

Latrell Williams is wanted on a charge of Criminal Contempt. Williams was born on 10/16/99. He's 6-feet-1 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds,

Omar Thompson is wanted for Criminal Contempt. Thompson is Black and was born on 7/11/86. He is five-foot-ten inches tall and weighs 182 pounds.

Moss Berkley is wanted on a Criminal Contempt charge. Berkley is White and was born on 2/22/66. He's five-foot-seven and weighs 14 pounds.

Michael Stevens is wanted for Grand Larceny. Stevens is White and was born on 4/16/89. He's six-foot-two inches tall and 190 pounds.

Michael Wiatr is wanted for Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was born on 8/29/82, is five-foot-six and weighs 160 pounds.

Jinita Frazier is wanted for Criminal Contempt. Frazier is Black was born on 6/14/83. She's five-foot-11 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Jescy Townsend is wanted for Criminal Contempt.Townsend was born on 12/2/97 and is foot-foot-11 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call UPD Investigator Williams at (315) 725-1744, Investigator Cerminaro at (315) or the Utica Police Department warrants unit at (315) 223-3580.

