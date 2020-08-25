Utica Police Say Mary Street Fire Was Set By A Juvenile

Utica Police say an August 15th fire at 1013 Mary Street was set by a juvenile.

An investigation by the Utica Fire Department’s Fire Marshall determined that a seven-year old child lit an object while playing in the rear yard which ultimately led to the house catching fire.

Police say due to the child’s age, his name and charges will not be released.

Criminal proceedings will be handled in Oneida County Family Court.

Eight people were injured during their escape from the home, with some jumping from windows of the upper floor to escape.