Utica Police Trying to Locate ‘Endangered’ Missing Woman

Utica Police need help locating a 22-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in more than two months.

Jocelyn Johnson is considered 'endangered' due to 'medical conditions that make it necessary for her to be located and receive regular services', according to a release from Utica Police. However, police say Johnson hasn't been seen December 8, 2020.

The UPD's Juvenile Aid Unit is handling the case as it also responsible for handling missing persons cases. Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts to asked to called Investigator VanHorne at 315-223-3560.

