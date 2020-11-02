Utica-Rome Gas Prices Down Two Cents A Gallon

The average price for a gallon of gas in New York state is down two-cents from last week.

AAA Northeast says the average price of $2.22 a gallon is four-cents lower than a month ago and 47-cents cheaper than this time last year.

The average price in the Utica-Rome area is $2.30 a gallon, down a penny from last week.

New York’s average price is 10-cents higher that the national average.

"The national gas price average at the start of November has not been this cheap since 2004. If crude oil continues to push cheaper, we could see the national average drop below $2 per gallon before the end of the year,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs.

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago NY State $2.22 $2.24 $2.26 $2.69 Utica $2.30 $2.31 $2.31 $2.67 Massachusetts $2.08 $2.10 $2.11 $2.56 Connecticut $2.14 $2.16 $2.18 $2.66 Pennsylvania $2.45 $2.46 $2.48 $2.77

*Prices as of November 2, 2020