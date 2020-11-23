Utica Rome Gas Prices Fall Slightly This Week

New York state’s average gas price is down a penny a gallon from last week to $2.21.

That’s according to the latest weekly survey by AAA Northeast.

Today’s price is 3 cents lower that a month ago and 47 cents cheaper than this time last year.

New York’s average price is 11 cents higher that the national average.

The average price in the Utica-Rome area is $2.29 a gallon, down a penny from last week.

“Typically, cheaper gas prices are an incentive for people to travel during a holiday weekend, but that is just not the case this year,” said Patti Artessa, Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “AAA forecasted a decrease in Thanksgiving travel year-over-year due to increasing COVID-19 positive case numbers, renewed quarantine guidelines and the latest CDC guidance. All of this has prompted Americans, who had plans to travel, to reconsider spending the holiday at home.”

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago NY State $2.21 $2.22 $2.24 $2.68 Utica, NY $2.29 $2.30 $2.31 $2.61 Massachusetts $2.06 $2.07 $2.10 $2.56 Connecticut $2.12 $2.13 $2.17 $2.66 Pennsylvania $2.45 $2.47 $2.47 $2.79

*Prices as of November 23, 2020

.