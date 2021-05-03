Utica Rome Gas Prices Up Two Cents This Week
New York’s average gas price is up 2 cents a gallon from last week.
According to AAA Northeast, the average price is $2.94 a gallon, which is four cents higher than a month ago and 78 cents higher than this time last year.
The average price in the Utica-Rome area is up two cents to $2.97 a gallon.
“While we saw little price fluctuation at the pump in April, we’re likely to see much larger increases as demand for gasoline begins to increase, especially as Memorial Day and the busy summer travel season approaches,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs.
New York’s average price is four cents higher that the national average.
