Utica Summer Fest Falls Victim To Coronavirus

Utica Summer Fest, which was originally scheduled for July and then postponed to September due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now be held in July of next year.

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and Event Company CEO Gina Scampone-Szuba, says while it’s disappointing to postpone Utica Summer Fest to 2021, it is necessary to promote public health and safety.

They say they’re looking forward to working with local businesses to make Summer Fest 2021 a tremendous success.

Utica Summer Fest is a family friendly event in downtown Utica that includes musical performances from nationally acclaimed and local artists, as well as art and entertainment vendors from all over the country.

