Utica To Begin Complete Street Trial On Genesee Street

The City of Utica will be implementing a Complete Street trial on Genesee Street from Oneida Square to Jewett Place next week.

Mayor Robert Palmieri says with that portion of Genesee Street in the process of being re-paved, it provides a unique opportunity to temporarily restripe the street and try out the Complete Street concept.

The Complete Street will incorporate a new traffic pattern consisting of a bike lane, sidewalks, parking for vehicles and a green buffer area.

That section of Genesee Street will also include wider driving lanes and turn lanes at intersections.

The ongoing paving on Genesee Street provided the City an opportunity to institute a Complete Street concept on a temporary basis. We will monitor and assess the temporary changes and determine the best option moving forward," said Palmieri.

An on-line survey will be available at cityofutica.com to obtain feedback from the public

If the trial is successful, a permanent striping change to this section of Genesee Street could be implemented.