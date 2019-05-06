Utica To Hold Open House On DRI Application

The City of Utica will be holding an open house on Thursday, May 9th to solicit public opinion and comment on the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative application.

The open house will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Delta Hotels by Marriot on Genesee Street.

Attendees of the open house will have an opportunity to provide their input on the proposed DRI boundaries and possible projects to be included within the final application.

The public can also provide comment through an online survey, available at UticaDRI.com.

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative is a $10 million grant competition to help New York communities transform their downtown neighborhoods.

“Over the last eight years, Downtown Utica has transformed into a true neighborhood,” said Mayor Robert Palmieri. “The funding available through Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative will allow us to continue that upward momentum. I encourage anyone with an interest in our Downtown to attend the open house and take the online survey.”