Utica To Hold Summit To Address Gun Violence

The City of Utica’s Access and Inclusion Committee will be hosting its first Solutions Summit on Saturday, February 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Parkway Rec Center.

The summit - Public Safety and Gun Violence – will address public safety concerns and seek input from the public.

Mayor Robert Palmieri says the goal of the summit is to come up with solutions to address gun violence in the City.

The summit will include presentations from the Utica Police Department and the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the event.