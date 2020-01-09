Utica Woman Arrested For Stealing From Macy’s Twice In Same Day

A Utica woman was arrested twice in the same day for allegedly stealing from Macy’s in New Hartford.

New Hartford Police say 28-year old Stephany Liles ran out of the store carrying multiple items with security tags still attached and fled in a car.

Officers were able to locate her vehicle and Liles was taken to the New Hartford PD, where she was processed and released on an appearance ticket.

Police say later in the day, Liles went back to Macy's and again stole multiple items before being stopped by store loss prevention.

Liles was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and petty larceny.