Gave Herself a Bonus? Ilion Woman Accused of Taking $27k From Utica Lawfirm
An employee of a Utica-area attorney's office is accused of illegally upping her paychecks, to the tune of $27,000 over the course of a year.
Utica police say they were contacted by the attorney's office over concerns that one of their employees had stolen the money. The issued was raised following an audit conducted by an outside accounting firm, police said.
Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division say Karen Durant of Ilion was intentionally altering her paychecks, bonusing herself between $500 and $2000 on several occasions.
The 42-year-old woman is facing two felony charges, Grand Larceny in the third-degree and Falsifying Business Records in the first-degree, police said.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
