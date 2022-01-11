NY Court Rejects Eminent Domain Suit Over Hospital Parking Garage. What’s Next?

New York's Appellate Court in Rochester has dismissed an eminent domain lawsuit against Oneida County, thus further opening the door to construction of a new parking garage at the Wynn Hospital in Downtown Utica, which is under construction.

“I am pleased that the Appellate Division dismissed this meritless law suit against Oneida County, and that we can continue to move forward with our parking garage project,” Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said. “This facility is integral to the success of the Wynn Hospital and will provide many other benefits to the ongoing growth of Downtown Utica.”

WIBX/TSM

The decision dated December 23, 2021, the Fourth Judicial Department of the Appellate Division dismissed the claims by the petitioners in the suit, Brett Truett, Joseph Cerini and 418 Lafayette Street Corporation, claiming the county failed to comply with the requirements of SEQRA in condemning their properties by eminent domain.

The Court further determined that Oneida County had the requisite authority to condemn the petitioners’ properties through eminent domain, that the acquisition of the properties will serve a public use and that the proceeding was constitutionally sound.

“(Oneida County) properly determined that the condemnation of the properties will serve the public use of mitigating parking and traffic congestion, notwithstanding the fact that the need for the parking facility is, at least in part, due to a nearby private construction project, i.e., the construction of a hospital. We have reviewed petitioners’ remaining contentions and conclude they lack merit.” -Decision by Appellate Division, Dec. 23, 2021

The parties opposing the garage through eminent domain still have the option to appeal the decision to New York's Court of Appeals, and one of the petitioners, Brett Truett didn't skip a beat in announcing his intentions.

"We will continue to oppose the unnecessary demolition of historic buildings and taking of personal property. Our stance is explained here. We will surly [sic] look to appeal," said Truett in a message sent to WIBX News on Tuesday afternoon.

However one local attorney with public project and eminent domain experience feels those efforts would most likely be unsuccessful.

Joseph Hobika, Jr. Photo Credit: Jeff Monaski, WIBX/TSM

"The AD found in the county's favor," said attorney Joseph Hobika Jr.. "Of course, the Petitioners can request the right to file an appeal to the Court of Appeals, if granted, the Court of Appeals would more than likely reject it out of hand or decline to hear it," he said.

Get our free mobile app

The Mohawk Valley Health System applauded the decision.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome," said Darlene Stromstad, FACHE, president/CEO of Mohawk Valley Health System. “The new downtown parking garage is extremely important for The Wynn Hospital project as it will provide convenient and protected parking to our patients and their family and friends. Many of those who use our services are elderly and/or very sick, and we all know the weather in Central New York can be challenging, so providing the most accessible and sheltered parking was imperative," she said. Stromstad added that staff members and physicians – particularly those who work overnight – will be parking in the new garage when constructed.

Click here to read the Appellate Court decision.

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate.

12 Valuable Vinyl Records to Look For in 2022 Vinyl records are hot once again and there are many of the classics that are worth a lot of money. Mighty John the Record Guy is one of the nation's top experts on vinyl records from www.MoneyMusic.com, and he has a list of 12 records from the Pop, Rock and Roll and even the pre-war Blues era, that are worth a lot of money to kick off 2022. Check this list carefully because you might have one of these records in your attic. Record values are subject to change and are mostly based on the quality of the record. It's also almost always important to have the record picture sleeve, if applicable.

Top 10 Local News Stories of 2021 As 2021 comes to an end, here are the Top 10 local news stories of the year.