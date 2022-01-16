Vestal has a new Police Chief.

Days after former Chief John Butler stepped aside, the Town announced Vestal resident and long-time Police and Corrections officer, 47-year old Stace Kintner will be the new Police Chief in the town.

Kintner is a life-long resident of Vestal and has been at the foundation of the Youth Police Academy and Citizens Police Academy in Vestal.

Town officials at the end of the year approved a $229,000dollar severance package for Chief Butler who headed the Vestal Police Department after being Police Chief in the City of Binghamton from 2003 to 2006.

Kintner joined the Vestal Police in 2002 after serving five years in the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Division of Corrections.

