Virtual Auction With Great Deals to Support Sculpture Space

It's not easy for non-profits to keep the doors open during 2020's COVID-19 shutdown. Places like Sculpture Space are working hard to find a way to survive during the pandemic and every negative that comes with it.

Sculpture Space is a art space for artists from around the world who come here for free residence, with the goal of creating amazing original art in a non-stress environment. Each year, the facility holds several events and functions to raise money for operating costs, but this year, the pandemic has brought fundraising to a halt.

Enter the virtual auction.

It's a creative way to give people the opportunity to support Sculpture Space, despite the restrictions placed on social gatherings. The organization has placed dozens of original works of art, some with a local flare, online for auction bidding in an effort to raise money to keep Sculpture Space thriving.

There are so many unique items up for auction. Crush by Daniel Buckingham features a crushed Utica Club can. Bids start at $150. A one of a kind steel chair starts at $175. The auction is filled with unique items that you won't find anywhere else. Bidding remains open until Saturday so time is ticking. And it's all for a good cause.

