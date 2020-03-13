Visitors Restricted At MVHS Due To Coronavirus

Mohawk Valley Health System is putting visitor restrictions in place due to the coronavirus.

The restrictions apply to St, Luke’s and St. Elizabeth hospitals.

Only one visitor per patient will be permitted at any one time with a two-hour visitation limit.

Children 14 and under are prohibited from visiting all inpatient areas, as they are more likely to have and transmit respiratory infections.

The MVHS Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located on the St. Luke's campus is restricting all visitors.

MVHS officials ask that you not visit if you feel ill with any type of respiratory problem.