The Truth About Voter Fraud, Requiring Voter IDs and its Ugly History

Voter ID, voter fraud, and stolen elections is a myth that won’t go away - that is unless the person spreading the rumor wins their election. It's funny how that works.

Let's dig in on this one with facts and logic.

Every election cycle, the voter ID debate comes roaring back. Same argument, same tone, same warning: We need voter ID because elections are fraudulent.

The example used is always, "If I need an ID to buy a beer, I should need an ID to cast6 a vote." I admit, it sounds reasonable because nobody wants cheating. Right?

The problem is, the evidence doesn’t back it up.

Today, Republicans are the loudest voices pushing voter ID laws. Many voters genuinely believe fraud is widespread. But after years of audits, recounts, court challenges, and investigations—many run by Republicans—there’s still no proof of widespread, in-person voter fraud. Not theories. Not rumors. Real cases. They’re almost nonexistent.

The most recent and notable cases were intense investigations carried out by mostly Republicans in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania and other states. Often times the investigators were Republicans who admitted, they wanted Donald Trump to win in 2020. But, the problem is - facts are facts and if you don't find widespread fraud then you don't have a case.

Read More: Ways to Avoid Frozen Pipes This Weekend

The rhetoric that voter fraud is rampant throughout the United States is just not true. That matters because voter ID laws target one specific crime: someone showing up to vote while pretending to be someone else. That’s already illegal. It already carries penalties. And it almost never happens. We’re talking about a handful of cases out of hundreds of millions of votes cast.

If this were any other policy debate, we’d ask why we’re redesigning the system to fix a problem that barely exists.

But the history makes this even more interesting.

Claims of voter fraud didn’t start with Republicans. They go back to the period after the Civil War. During Reconstruction, Southern Democrats—former Confederates and segregationists—used fraud claims to justify new voting restrictions after Black men were granted the right to vote under the 15th Amendment.

Turnout surged. Power shifted. And suddenly elections were described as “corrupt” and “rigged.”

Those fraud claims were used to pass poll taxes, literacy tests, grandfather clauses, and complex registration rules. All were sold as “election integrity” measures. All were designed to suppress votes. And they worked. By the early 1900s, Black voter participation in the South had collapsed.

To be fair, election fraud did exist in the 1800s—but not in the way it’s discussed today. Ballots weren’t secret. Parties printed their own ballots. Bribery and intimidation were common. That’s why the U.S. adopted reforms like secret ballots, voter registration, and signature verification. Those reforms fixed the problem.

Fast forward to now, and those safeguards are already in place.

Supporters of voter ID often argue, “You need ID to buy a gun or board a plane.” True—but those are regulated activities. Voting is a constitutional right. We don’t require ID to attend church, protest the government, or speak freely.

And voter identity is already verified. When you register, your information is checked. On Election Day, your name, address, and signature are matched to voter rolls. That’s verification—just not photo-based.

Watch: Ryan Nobles of NBC Challenges radio caller's claim of voter fraud and voter ID

Why Not Require an ID? What's the Harm?

What voter ID really does is add friction. And friction always reduces participation. Seniors who no longer drive. Veterans dealing with paperwork issues. College students. Low-income workers who can’t afford time off to visit the DMV. Women who were recently married and haven't gotten their updated ID. These aren’t criminals. They’re eligible voters.

Here's an analogy that's often used. Imagine your town has never had a problem with people reporting fake fires. In fact, there are no cases of fake fires being called in to the local 911 service. But someone says, "You know what, we should require everyone who reports a fire to show up at the firehouse with an ID first."

Now, would that stop fake fire calls? Possibly. But it would also stop real people like the elderly, parents with kids, people without transportation - from reporting fires.

So, it would make the system more secure - but it would also make people far less safe.

Here’s the bottom line: you don’t restrict a constitutional right unless you can prove it’s being abused. If voter fraud were widespread, prosecutions would be everywhere. They aren’t.

Election integrity matters. But history shows that “voter fraud” claims are often less about protecting elections and more about deciding who gets to vote.

That’s not a partisan opinion. That's not Republican or Democrat opinion.

That’s the factual record that has been proven over and over again. And when we look at the issue logically, people who win elections never claim voter fraud. It's only the losers.

It's funny how most issues can be solved, or at least understood, when one makes the decision to add logic to the argument.

5 Vehicles That Don't Belong On The Roads In A Snowstorm Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

Do These 5 Things Before Snow Arrives in Western New York Snow is in the forecast, but are you ready for it? These 5 things will make sure you are. Gallery Credit: Getty Images, Unsplash