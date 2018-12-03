In recapping the Buffalo Bills' most recent heartbreaking loss on Sunday - a 21-17 defeat in Miami - I wrote that rookie quarterback Josh Allen made a play that legends are made of.

Unfortunately, tight end Charles Clay was unable to reel in what likely would have been a game winning catch, ultimately sealing Buffalo's defeat. But, what was really legendary about the play was the reaction to the dropped pass by Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Watch in the background as many on the Buffalo sideline start to raise their arms in celebration before quickly realizing Clay was unable to make the grab. Daboll took it hard, collapsing or throwing himself to the turf in disbelief.

Boy, it sure it tough some times (most of the time) to be a Bills fan. Must be even harder to be on their coaching staff.