Watch Out For Syracuse Voting Recount Scam Text Messages

In the Syracuse area, residents are receiving a text message urging voters to return to their polling place to vote in a nationwide recount. Is this text message real?

Syracuse area resident Stephen Shepard shared the text message with us:

"THIS IS AN UPDATE FROM CNYCENTRAL: All registered voters in Onondaga County must return to their polling locations, Thursday Nov. 12. Due to the nationwide recount"

First off, these text messages are not being sent by CNY Central. Currently they haven't covered it, but they wouldn't send text messages like this from a random number. The Onondaga County Board of Elections is not urging voters to come back to the polls to revote. There is zero mention of re-voting on their Facebook page.

So to sum up these text messages, they are a scam and not real.

Second, there is no re-voting over the election results. CNY Central reports that some states are still counting and certifying the results of the popular vote.

When the count is completed, each governor is required by law to prepare “as soon as practicable” documents known as “Certificates of Ascertainment” of the vote. The certificates list the electors' names and the number of votes cast for the winner and loser. The certificates, carrying the seal of each state, are sent to the archivist of the United States."

December 8th is the deadline for resolving election disputes at the state level. All state recounts and court contests over presidential election results are to be completed by this date.