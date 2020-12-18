NY-22 Update: Tenney Leads, By How Much Is Unclear

There's been an update to the vote count in the still undecided 22nd Congressional District, but what the count actually is, after another day in court, seems unclear.

More than six weeks after Election Day 2020, attorney's for both incumbent Anthony Brindisi and challenger Claudia Tenney were in court Friday, arguing disputed ballots.

Tenney, a Republican, posted on Facebook Friday evening, ''...There are still many challenges out there, but we are now up 20 in the race. A move in the right direction at least. We still haven't tackled Oneida County.''

screenshot of Claudia Tenney Facebook page - December 18, 2020 (via Claudia Tenney on FB)

However, other media reports (here and here) that followed Friday's hearing reflected Tenney holding an 11 vote advantage.

Tenney also shared this photo, saying after rulings over ballots in Chenango County on Friday, her vote lead had grown by 8, from 12 to 20. Tenney later told WIBX she believed her lead was 19, not 20.

Reports indicate both sides will return to the courtroom to go over more ballots on Monday.

The New York State Board of Elections website still reflects only the Election Night Results, which had Tenney (139,883) ahead of Brindisi (111,461) by more than 28,000 votes.

---------------------------------------