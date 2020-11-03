2020 Local Election Results

Here are the unofficial results from the New York State Board of Elections:

22nd Congressional District: (365 of 565 Districts reporting)



Anthony Brindisi, Dem, Wor, Ind (incumbent) 105,985

Claudia Tenney, Rep, Con 135,305

Keith Price, LBT 5,299

24th Congressional District: (681 of 681 Districts reporting)



John Katko, Rep, Con, Ind (incumbent) 155,830

Dana Bater, Dem 100,728

Steven Williams, Wor 9,835

47th Senate District: (36 of 247 Districts reporting)



Joseph Griffo, Rep, Con, Ind (incumbent) 9,967

Unopposed

51st Senate District: (135 of 255 Districts reporting)



Jim Barber, Dem 25,469

Peter Oberacker, Rep, Con Ind 35,232

101st Assembly District: (91 of 117 Districts reporting)



Brian Miller, Rep, Con, Ind (incumbent) 31,892

Chad McEvoy, Dem, Wor 16,691

Barbara Kidney, Gre 870

118th Assembly District:

Robert Smullen, Rep, Con, Ind (incumbent) 2.011

Unopposed

119th Assembly District: (6 Districts of 111 reporting)



Marianne Buttenchon, Dem, Ind (incumbent) 18,298

John Zielinski, Rep 16,082

Michael Gentile, Sam 189

121st Assembly District: (52 of 95 Districts reporting)



John Salka, Rep, Con, Ind (incumbent) 29,715

Dan Buttermann, Dem 14,972

Corey Mosher, WOR 1,142

Jake Cornell, LBT 561