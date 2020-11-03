2020 Local Election Results
Here are the unofficial results from the New York State Board of Elections:
22nd Congressional District: (365 of 565 Districts reporting)
Anthony Brindisi, Dem, Wor, Ind (incumbent) 105,985
Claudia Tenney, Rep, Con 135,305
Keith Price, LBT 5,299
24th Congressional District: (681 of 681 Districts reporting)
John Katko, Rep, Con, Ind (incumbent) 155,830
Dana Bater, Dem 100,728
Steven Williams, Wor 9,835
47th Senate District: (36 of 247 Districts reporting)
Joseph Griffo, Rep, Con, Ind (incumbent) 9,967
Unopposed
51st Senate District: (135 of 255 Districts reporting)
Jim Barber, Dem 25,469
Peter Oberacker, Rep, Con Ind 35,232
101st Assembly District: (91 of 117 Districts reporting)
Brian Miller, Rep, Con, Ind (incumbent) 31,892
Chad McEvoy, Dem, Wor 16,691
Barbara Kidney, Gre 870
118th Assembly District:
Robert Smullen, Rep, Con, Ind (incumbent) 2.011
Unopposed
119th Assembly District: (6 Districts of 111 reporting)
Marianne Buttenchon, Dem, Ind (incumbent) 18,298
John Zielinski, Rep 16,082
Michael Gentile, Sam 189
121st Assembly District: (52 of 95 Districts reporting)
John Salka, Rep, Con, Ind (incumbent) 29,715
Dan Buttermann, Dem 14,972
Corey Mosher, WOR 1,142
Jake Cornell, LBT 561