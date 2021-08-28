A woman in East Herkimer says she "had just enough time to jump off" her riding lawn mower this week before it burst into flames which climbed some 15 feet into the air.

Lori Schell Johannssen said she couldn't believe her eyes as her lawn mower started to smoke and then quickly caught fire on Monday, burning it to the point where only the frame was left.

Photo courtesy of Lori Schell Johannssen for WIBX/TSM.

A Neighbor stretched a garden hose to the tractor and began to douse the flames. Firefighters from East Herkimer arrived shortly thereafter to completely put out the fire.

Schell Johannssen told WIBX's Keeler Show on Thursday that the lawn mower was a 2018 Cub Cadet and the manufacturer told her the fire was not due to defect, but instead was caused by her failure to regularly perform maintenance on the tractor. Meanwhile, a simple Google search lists several complaints from Cub Cadet owners claiming their model also caught on fire. In fact, in 2013 several models were recalled due to a fire hazard. Johannssen's 2018 model is not on the recall list.

Facebook post by Johannssen:

Facebook post shows neighbor assisting in putting out the fire:

25 Simple Additions to Make Your Back Yard More Like a Resort Vacation The pandemic and shutdown of 2020 had people stuck in their homes and nobody was traveling. Many people took the extra time to turn their own back yards into a summer oasis, even though in the northeast, summer weather only lasts 3 months.

Here are some fairly easy ways to make your back yard feel like you're on vacation.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.