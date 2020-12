A Travel Advisory has been issued the City of Utica following a water main break on Seneca Street.

Utica Police say to avoid the following area as you will encounter road closures and detours;

Whitesboro Street and Seneca Street

Whitesboro Street and Washington Street

Whitesboro Street and Division Street

-Whitesboro Street and Hotel Street

No traffic will be allowed on Whitesboro Street in this area due to standing and flowing water.