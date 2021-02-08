Back to Back Stomach Punches for Canastota’s Boxing Hall of Fame

The past few days have been anything but pleasant at The International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota. We're all a little saddened with the passing of a legendary boxer and the cancellation of the annual Hall of Fame Weekend.

Both blows came within the last week. First, the boxing shrine announced the postponement of Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies for the second straight year. The follow-up came with the passing of Leon Spinks.

Spinks died this past Friday, (2/5), following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was a frequent visitor to Canastota during Induction Weekend ceremonies. Hall director Ed Brophy called him "a colorful personality, always willing to take time for a photo or autograph request."

Earlier in the week, the Hall announced the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic would force them to postpone the 2021 Induction Weekend. The annual city-wide celebration and parade usually occurs in June and was a victim of the pandemic in 2020 too. Hopefully, the third time will be the charm as they prepare for what, Brophy calls "the trilogy."

the word trilogy is synonymous with boxing and if there is one sport and one location that could have the perfect setting for an Induction Trilogy, it is the sport of boxing and the place is Canastota.

The event is scheduled for June 9-12, 2022 and will honor the Classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022. The class of '22 will be selected during the annual voting procedure in the fall. The new inductees, schedule of events, and ticket information will be announced later this year.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app