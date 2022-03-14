Carmella’s in New Hartford Has A Really Bizarre Sign on the Wall

Can someone explain what this poster at Carmella's is supposed to mean? It's a truly befuddling piece of artwork, and/or marketing.

I had dinner at Carmella's over the weekend, and was seated at the 6-top in the corner to the right when you first walk in. The poster is right there. And I couldn't stop staring at it. I don't understand what it's trying to accomplish.

I MEAN... IT ALMOST MAKES SENSE

Presumably, they're advertising their coffee. And yes, there's no shortage of cute, kitschy sayings related to coffee. "Don't talk to me unless I've had my morning coffee!!!!!" is arguably the most popular, along with its million variations. The theme is the same: We're tired when we wake up, and caffeine helps alleviate grogginess.

So, I sorta get with this poster is trying to do. But it really, really misses the mark.

THE MESSAGING IS KINDA GRIM

Like... "It all ends here"? What does that even mean? What a dark thing to put on a poster. And it doesn't even make sense! I mean, don't you usually START your day with coffee?

Let's give them the benefit of the doubt here: Maybe they're trying to say, "Carmella's is your one-stop shop for coffee." In other words, "your search for the best cup of coffee ends here." If it was said exactly like that, I don't think I'd have a problem with it. But you need those extra words for clarity. "It all ends here" sounds like something a supervillain would say.

IT'S A TERRIBLE PICTURE

Not only is the messaging confusing, but the picture is all, like, out-of-focus and screwed up. Maybe they were trying for a "zoom in" effect? They failed, badly. There are a lot of things going wrong here. This poster is pretty snake-bitten. It's like a middle schooler's first attempt at at Photoshop project.

What do you think, am I overthinking this? Or is this poster genuinely confusing? You be the judge.

