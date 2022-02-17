Has Anyone Seen The New Wendy’s Cereal in New York State?

Cereal is one of those foods that brings out the kid in anyone. Even as an adult, I will without a doubt buy some sugary cereals that are aimed towards kids. Stuff like Apple Jacks, Cocoa Puffs and Cookie Crisp will never get old to me.

It's the start of the new year, which means we usually get some brand new foods on the store shelves. If you love new food products and you also adore anything cereal, with a soft spot for Wendy's, then you have to check out this amazing new cereal that's popping up all over social media.

According to many social media posts, there's a new Wendy's Frosty cereal, which is manufactured by Kellogg's.

It looks like a dream come true.

Wendy's frosty is literally one of the best desserts of all-time. I actually worked at Wendy's as one of my first jobs and I used to not only use the machine quite often, but also cleaned it quite often as well. The Wendy's frosty machine is not a fun and easy machine to break apart and clean, but the frosty itself is ever so good.

I love cereal too, so I would definitely try this new cereal. Has anyone seen it in Western New York? Walmart? Target? Wegmans or Tops?

