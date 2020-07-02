What Fireworks Are Legal in Utica-Rome

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol is reminding local residents about the types of fireworks that are legal in New York following a recent traffic stop where deputies seized a stash of illegal ones, along with a rash of complaints from area residents.

Also, while shooting off certain kinds of fireworks is okay, you should now that it's still possible to get a ticket for violating noise ordinances, and the 'window' of legality in Oneida County is only between June 1 and July 5, and between December 26 and Jan 2.

A news release from the Sheriff's Office explains which are legal to possess and use:

A 2014 change in New York State Penal Law and 2016 Oneida County Local Law allows for the sale and use of only a specific category of consumer fireworks known as "Sparkling Devices". All other fireworks are still illegal in New York State. Sparkling Devices are ground based or handheld devices that produce a shower of colored sparks and or a colored flame, audible crackling or whistling noise and smoke. The law limits the type, size and construction of Sparkling Devices and requires that these devices must be hand held or mounted on a base or spike and be limited in sizes that range from 1 to 500 grams of pyrotechnic composition. The sale and use of these sparkler devices is only permitted in Oneida County on or between June 1st and July 5th and December 26th and January 2nd and can only be purchased by those over the age of 18.

Maciol said his office, and several other area law enforcement agencies are being flooded with calls regarding fireworks' noise complaints. He believes many of those complains involve illegal explosives, like firecrackers, M 80's, bottle rockets, roman candles, spinners and flaming balls.

The Sheriffs Office says they recently charged two minors after a traffic stop in Whitestown found the vehicle's trunk was stuffed illegal fireworks. Because of the ages of the two teens charged, the Sheriff's Office said it wasn't releasing arrest information.

Maciol also offered several simple safety tips to keep safe:

Always follow the directions located on the packaging

* All sparklers are for outdoor use only, never use indoors

* Always wear eye protection when using sparklers

* Never light more than one sparkler at a time

* Never point a sparkler tube towards anyone or any part of your body

* Keep sparklers and novelty devices in a safe secure location when not in use

* Never use sparklers when under the influence of alcohol or drugs

* Always keep an approved fire extinguisher nearby during a display

* Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

* Douse malfunctioning and spent devices with water before discarding to prevent a fire

* Purchase sparklers and novelty devices from NY State registered retailers

