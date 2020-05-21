What Will Open and What Won’t at Turning Stone in June?

This week the Turning Stone Resort and Casino announced that they will be re-opening their casino in a plan they're calling phase one.

Phase one means gaming and sports betting will reopen, but what about the spa and hotels? Will there be new restrictions?

On Wednesday, the Keeler Show interviewed Joel Barkin, the Vice President of Communications at OIN and Karen Ramirez is the Vice President of Hospitality at the Turning Stone.

Listen to the complete interview here and find out what is opening and what isn't.