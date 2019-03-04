When Does Daylight Saving Time Begin in 2019?

A sure sign of spring is the start of Daylight Saving Time when we move our clocks forward by one hour in order to preserve extra daylight hours and save energy. So, when does Daylight Saving Time begin this year?

Officially, Sunday, March 10th at 2:00 a.m. is when clocks move forward by one-hour, as the saying goes, ‘Spring Forward, Fall Back’.

Daylight Saving Time was enacted to save energy and cut down on crime. Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that don’t participate currently in the United States. The time change used to begin later in the spring until Congress voted to move up the date back in 2007.

On Sunday, March 10th, sunrise will be at 7:22 a.m. and will set at 7:01 p.m.. Motorists are reminded to use caution because in many cases, children will be waiting at the bus stop and walking to school in the darkness. Daylight Saving Time will remain in effect until Sunday, November 3, 2019.