When Does Your Favorite Band Play at FrogFest 33? Stage Times & Set Lengths for the Day
While we think all the acts at FrogFest 33 are can't miss performances, is there one that stands out above the rest for you? Here are the stage times and set lengths for all eight acts playing so you can plan out those beverage and food runs plus bathroom breaks.
FrogFest 33 presented by Curtis Lumber
June 18, 2022
Herkimer County Fairgrounds Frankfort, NY
FrogFest Stage Times
12:00 Introductions and National Anthem with Krystal Lee
12:15 – 12:45 Broken Rule
1:00 - 1:30 Joe VanDresar and Kickin’ It
1:45 – 2:15 Whiskey Creek
2:30 – 3:00 Alyssa Trahan
3:15 – 3:45 Frankie Justin
4:00 – 4:30 Alexandria Corn
4:45 – 5:30 Brooke Moriber
6:00 – Dylan Scott
TICKETS
$23 in advance $30 at the gate
SOLD OUT $65 - Curtis Lumber VIP tickets include a private cash bar, food, private bathrooms, FrogFest T-Shirt, and special seating.
Kids 10 and under FREE with General Admission
Gates at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds will open at 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 18 for FrogFest 33, presented by Curtis Lumber.