When Does Your Favorite Band Play at FrogFest 33? Stage Times & Set Lengths for the Day

FrogFest 33 presented by Curtis Lumber

FrogFest 33 presented by Curtis Lumber

June 18, 2022

Herkimer County Fairgrounds Frankfort, NY

FrogFest Stage Times

12:00 Introductions and National Anthem with Krystal Lee

12:15 – 12:45 Broken Rule

1:00 - 1:30 Joe VanDresar and Kickin’ It

1:45 – 2:15 Whiskey Creek

2:30 – 3:00 Alyssa Trahan

3:15 – 3:45 Frankie Justin

4:00 – 4:30 Alexandria Corn

4:45 – 5:30 Brooke Moriber

6:00 – Dylan Scott

TICKETS

$23 in advance $30 at the gate

SOLD OUT $65 - Curtis Lumber VIP tickets include a private cash bar, food, private bathrooms, FrogFest T-Shirt, and special seating.

Kids 10 and under FREE with General Admission

$30 at the gate

Gates at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds will open at 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 18 for FrogFest 33, presented by Curtis Lumber.

