FrogFest 33 Headliner Returning To Upstate NY For Tour This Fall

If you loved him at FrogFest, why not go see him once again as he plans for another stop in Upstate New York.

FrogFest 33 headliner Dylan Scott is proudly announcing his newest Amen To That Tour, kicking off this fall on September 28th. It's named after his latest single and will also feature country newcomer Lily Rose as his opener.

This concert announcement shortly follows the close of his "Living My Best Life" Tour, which wrapped up back in late April. Dylan and his band have still booked a number of shows for the summer in between the two headlining tours, including FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on June 18th.

His "Amen To That Tour" will have 13 stops, starting in September and wrapping up in early November. One of these shows has him coming back to Upstate New York for the third time this year.

You can see Dylan Scott once again on October 15th at Empire Live in Albany. Tickets for this show are on sale now.

Here's a look at his entire lineup for the "Amen To That Tour"...

September 28th -- Los Angeles, CA

September 29th -- Bakersfield, CA @ Kern County Fair*

October 1st -- Pheonix, AZ

October 7th -- Springfield, MO

October 8th -- Oklahoma, OK

October 13th -- Stroudsburg, PA

October 14th -- Mckees Rocks, PA

October 15th -- Albany, NY

October 21st -- Champaign, IL

October 22nd -- Indianapolis, IN

October 28th -- Milwaukee, WI

October 29th -- Sioux Falls, SD

November 4th -- Oxford, MS

November 5th -- Little Rock, AR

*Tour date but not part of the "Amen To That Tour"

