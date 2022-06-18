Dylan Scott ‘Hooked’ The Crowd At FrogFest 33 In Upstate New York

FrogFest 33 starring Dylan Scott at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds was presented by Curtis Lumber. He had the crowd "hooked" throughout the entire performance.

Dylan Scott dreamt of being a country singer in Nashville. Even since he was a little boy growing up in the backcountry of Louisiana, that's all he could think about. Dylan's dad lived in Nashville and shared stories from the road, working with country legends like Freddy Fender back in the day.

Despite that hard-earned success, Dylan is still the same Louisiana boy he was. That's why you may have noticed Dylan didn't sing too many 'party' or 'drinking songs'. What you did hear in Frankfort was plenty of love songs, many about his wife, Blair Robinson, who he's been with since he was 15.

You can read more about Dylan online here.

Dylan's Living Your Best Life album won't be out until August and it already has the fastest charting single with "New Truck," and "Can't Have Mine," Dylan's quickest song to go viral with fans already singing every word at his concerts, and that was definitely the case here in Frankfort.

Dylan presented the CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year Award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on CBS. With career streams exceeding 1.3 billion, the Louisiana native has provided tour support for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, and Chris Young, among others.

We hoped you enjoyed his live performance at FrogFest 33 presented by Curtis Lumber. Despite all the cold, and rain, the sun came out shining right when Dylan hit the stage. You can relive some of those moments online now. Here's some amazing photos from his FrogFest debut:

FrogFest 33 Headliner Dylan Scott "Hooked" The FrogFest Crowd Performing his two top #1 singles, "My Girl” and “Nobody”, as well as “Hooked", see photos from Dylan Scott's performance at FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 18th.

Did We Catch You at FrogFest 33? FrogFest 33 started with clouds, sprinkling rain, and county music fans wrapped in blankets and hoodies while in their lawn chairs. The weather, however, did not stop the crowd from having a good time. Gates at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds opened at 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 18 for FrogFest 33, presented by Curtis Lumber.

Also, keep scrolling to see who was able to meet FrogFest 33 headliner, Dylan Scott

From Broadway to Rising Country Star, Brooke Moriber Performs at FrogFest 33 New York City native, Brooke Moriber took the stage for FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds with her powerful vocals. See photos from her time on stage here:

Hometown County Star, Alexandria Corn Is Back for FrogFest 33 With a newly signed record deal, Alexandria Corn made it back home to perform in front of the crowd for FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. The New Hartford, NY native brought her fun-loving enthusiasm to energize the crowd. See photos from her performance here:

Country Music’s Newest Artist, Frankie Justin Hits The FrogFest 33 Stage From Nashville to the Herkimer County Fairgrounds for Frogfest 33, Frankie Justin brought his modern county sound to the lineup. See photos of his performance here:

Alyssa Trahan FrogFest 33 Alyssa Trahan brought her fun energy and style to FrogFest 33 stage. See photos of her performance here at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.