Nashville Artist Frankie Justin Takes The Stage at FrogFest 33 In Upstate New York

Nashville artist and FrogFest newcomer, Frankie Justin hit the stage with his modern country feel. After getting his first guitar at 8 years old from Johnny Cash's nephew, his desire to play music grew.

The 21-year-old's song, "Broken Heart Break" has been trending on TikTok and became a top 60 single.

He ended his set with a cover of Luke Combs, "Loving On You".

Frankie Justin brought energy and his modern country sound to Frogfest 33 presented by Curtis Lumber. Here are photos from his performance:

