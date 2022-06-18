Full Recap Of FrogFest 33 In Upstate New York With Headliner Dylan Scott
FrogFest 33 started with clouds, sprinkling rain, and county music fans wrapped in blankets and hoodies while in their lawn chairs. The weather, however, turned for the better with sunshine as headliner Dylan Scott "Hooked" the crowd.
FrogFest 33 presented by Curtis Lumber, opened with Frogfest National Anthem Winner, Krystal Lee from East Meridith, NY located in the heart of the Catskill Mountains.
The morning crowd-powered through the sprinkling rain, cloudy sky, and wind. Even though the weather felt like it wasn't the middle of June, the crowd was ready to get to their feet and for the music to start.
Broken Rule
Broken Rule made their debut appearance on the FrogFest stage. The country/southern rock band based out of Rome, NY brought their "good vibes and good times" to kick off the local band portion of the day-long country concert. Some of the songs in their setlist included "When It Rains It Pours", "Don't Rock The Jukebox", "God’s Country", and "Mountain Music."
Joe VanDresar and Kickin’ It
Joe VanDresar and Kickin’ It made their way back on stage for their return to the Frogfest lineup.
Whiskey Creek
Whiskey Creek was back in the lineup as well to rock the stage. The guys, all proud Central New Yorkers, got the stage audience moving along with their favorite country tunes and song covers.
Alyssa Trahan
Up next was Upstate New Yorker, Alyssa Trahan. Originally from Rochester, the singer/songwriter packed her bags and headed to Nashville to make it big time with a record deal. Excited to be back in the state, Alyssa wowed the crowd with her talent and voice. She even sang "Happy Birthday" to a fan in the crowd. She also covered a few songs from Taylor Swift and Brothers Osbourne.
Frankie Justin
Nashville artist and Frogfest newcomer, Frankie Justin hit the stage with his modern country feel.
Alexandria Corn
Our hometown hero from New Hartford, Alexandria Corn was back at FrogFest 33.
Corn is a Central New York singer who has been chasing her dreams in Nashville for more than a decade and she finally has a record deal. But that didn't stop her from returning home for FrogFest 33.
Brooke Moriber
It's been a roller coaster ride for Brooke Moriber, and now she celebrated with you at FrogFest 33.
The aspiring country singer started on Broadway in New York City as a kid before becoming blind as a teen. That unexpected twist of fate led her to Nashville where she's now chasing her dreams.
Headliner Dylan Scott
FrogFest 33 starring Dylan Scott at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds was presented by Curtis Lumber. He had the crowd "hooked" throughout the entire performance.
Dylan Scott Meet and Greet
A handful of fans were able to meet Dylan Scott before he took the stage at FrogFest 33. See their photos here.
We hoped you enjoyed his live performance at FrogFest 33 presented by Curtis Lumber. Despite all the cold, and rain, the sun came out shining right when Dylan hit the stage. You can relive some of those moments online now.
