Alyssa Trahan From Rochester Rocked FrogFest 33 In Upstate New York

Alyssa Trahan From Rochester Rocked FrogFest 33 In Upstate New York

Captured Momentz Photography

Upstate New York native Alyssa Trahan of Rochester scored a record deal to record and sing in Nashville. Alyssa grew up in the small town of East Rochester. She's been involved in music for her entire life:

I was always part of the music program as school (also studied music recording at Finger Lakes Community College), I was a dancer and over the years I've learned to play over a dozen instruments. As a kid, I always wrote songs in my head and put on little concerts in my bedroom. When I was about 11, I asked my dad to teach me how to play guitar (he was in a band back in the day before I was born, I always heard him playing around the house). I wanted to learn mostly so I could put music to the lyrics and melodies I came up with in my head.

A friend of mine asked me to sit in with him at a weekly show of his one summer, and that's what got me wanting to play out every chance I got. I started playing at every venue that would have me, a lot around upstate NY and on the east coast. I ended up averaging over 100 shows a year, and that's still my average now!

FrogFest 33 starring Dylan Scott at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds is presented by Curtis Lumber.

Here's photos from her performance:

Alyssa Trahan FrogFest 33

Alyssa Trahan brought her fun energy and style to FrogFest 33 stage. See photos of her performance here at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.

Did We Catch You at FrogFest 33?

FrogFest 33 started with clouds, sprinkling rain, and county music fans wrapped in blankets and hoodies while in their lawn chairs. The weather, however, did not stop the crowd from having a good time.
Gates at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds opened at 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 18 for FrogFest 33, presented by Curtis Lumber.

Whiskey Creek Brought The Energy at FrogFest 33

Whiskey Creek, and their high-energy modern country music rocked the stage. See the photos of them on stage at FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.

National Anthem Winner, Krystal Lee Takes The Stage and Broken Rule Kicks Off FrogFest 33

Broken Rule made their FrogFest debut and brought their energy and kicked-off FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. See the photos of them on stage:
Filed Under: alyssa trahan, frogfest, frogfest 2022, frogfest 33, frogfest33
Categories: Events, Photos, Utica Events
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top