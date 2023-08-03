Which Sandwich Do You Think is CNY’s Best?

Do you have a favorite sandwich in Central New York? There are certainly plenty of options.

A survey released this week has revealed what Americans think is the perfect sandwich. The perfect sandwich, according to the masses around the country, consists of tomato (54%), cheddar cheese (39%), and Black Forest ham (39%). Believe it or not, Ketchup (or Catsup) is considered to be the #1 condiment.

That's crazy!

So, a sandwich consists of anything between two slices of bread. It could include the Everything Sandwich from It's A Utica Thing! which includes Utica Greens and Chicken Riggies. It could be a burger, sub sandwich or Panini.

This week, the Keeler in the Morning Show is seeking out the area's top sandwiches, and later reveal the top 5. Call into the program, or message us on the WIBX950 App and the results will be coming later in the week.

The Keeler in the Morning Show airs weekdays from 6-9 on WIBX 950 and 106.9 FM.

