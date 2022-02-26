White Plains Man Killed in Crash on I-287 in Harrison

Police and emergency responders are still investigating a fatal crash that took place on Thursday.

New York State Police say they were called Interstate 287 in the Westchester County Town of Harrison (the Cross Westchester Expressway) on February 24, 2022 at approximately 10:00pm.

In a written release New York State Police say that their preliminary investigation determined that 37-year-old George S. Wilkinson of White Plains, New York, "was driving eastbound in the left hand lane at a high rate of speed when he veered into the center lane and struck a vehicle being driven by Leah D. Gardiner." Gardiner is a 51-year-old from Stamford, Connecticut.

Police then say, "Wilkinson lost control of his vehicle, which crossed all three lanes and went over the guiderail, striking a large sign and catching fire."

Emergency responders arrived and Wilkinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say Gardiner was not injured in the incident.

No other injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police have not yet said what made have caused Wilkinson to lose control of his vehicle and initiate the crash.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation, or any witnesses to the accident, especially those with dashcam footage, is being asked to give State Police a call.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Wynn Hospital at MVHS Construction Tour in Utica, NY MVHS's Bob Schoefield ushered a tour of the current state of construction at the new Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica on Friday, February 11, 2022. The project is on-schedule and is expected to be completed and open in Fall of 2023.Bill

"A Star is Born" 23 Celebs Who Were Born in Upstate New York Chuck D'Imperio

Own a Part of Your Childhood, The Catskill Game Farm is For Sale! If you grew up in the Hudson Valley or tri-state area, the likelihood is you visited the Catskill Game Farm. If you're looking to relive those sweet childhood memories why not buy The Old Catskill Game Farm?