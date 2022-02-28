American Legion Honors Lost Whitesboro Girl With Scholarship In Her Name

There are some people who have given so much, that are lost way too soon. The American Legion of Whitesboro is looking to keep one girl's name in everyone's memory in a special way.

The Whitestown Auxiliary Unit Post #1113 is honoring a former Junior Member who unfortunately passed away back in 2020. Alivia Moylan was a member since she was born, volunteering along side her father, mother and sister. Her dad, DJ, is a Marine Corps Veteran and dual member of the American Legion and Sons of the American Legion.

Alivia Moylan sadly passed away in May of 2020 following an ATV accident. Her family and friends remember her for always being a "wonderful, caring, and loving human being". She attended Whitesboro Central School and was sadly only 12 when she passed.

Her family wants to carry on Alivia's memory by establishing the Alivia Paige Moylan Memorial Scholarship. Every year one student from the Whitesboro Central School District who is attending college in the healthcare field will receive the award.

To help fund the scholarship, the Whitestown Auxiliary Unit conducted a raffle to raise money. A local artist and fellow Auxillary member, Judy Dimbleby, painted a watercolor bouquet and donated it for the raffle. After they tallied everything, around $2,044 was raised for the scholarship.

Alivia's family will be presented the $2,044 check on February 28th at 6pm. The American Legion Post is located at 110 Main Street in Whitesboro. Future donations to the Alivia Paige Moylan Memorial Scholarship can be mailed to PO Box 504, Whitesboro, NY 13492.

