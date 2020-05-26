12 Year Old Killed In ATV Accident In Herkimer County

A 12-year old girl was killed and another 12-year old girl was seriously injured in an ATV accident in Herkimer County.

It happened Sunday night on Jones Road in the Town of Litchfield.

State Police say the ATV left the road and hit a utility pole and both girls were ejected from the vehicle.

Both girls were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where 12-year old Alivia Moylan of Whitesboro was pronounced dead.

12-year old Kyra Treen of Ilion was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with internal injuries and is in critical condition.

Police say the investigation into the accident is continuing.