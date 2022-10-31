Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?

One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside.

It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.

When school officials arrived at around 6:30 Monday morning they noticed a 'disturbed area' in the kitchen, according to an email from Superintendent Gregory Molloy. Officials contacted 911 out of an abundance of caution and say Madison County Sheriff's Deputies cleared the building and conducted a sweep, Molloy said..

It was determined there was no cause for concern and school was allowed to proceed as normal today.

It is believed two people wearing all black entered the school building at around 12:20 a.m. and stayed until approximately 3:30 a.m., according to the email from Molloy.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the overnight hours Sunday into early Morning is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

In an unrelated incident, two schools in New Hartford went into a lock-out mode on Monday morning. Official there say their decision was made out of an abundance of caution and involved a possible threat to the community, not directed at the school.

New Hartford Police were investigating a report of suspicious activity on Pearl Street, which is in close proximity to both Bradley Elementary School and New Hartford Senior High School.

The lockout was lifted just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

